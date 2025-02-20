Vicky Kaushal's <i>Chhaava</i> Continues To Roar, Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Vicky Kaushal's historical period drama Chhaava continues to roar at the box office and how! The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has entered the Rs 200 crore club.

Film critic Taran Adarsh has given a shout out to Vicky Kaushal and team Chhaava for the spectacular performance.

He said, “200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club, aided by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6].”

He added, “With a massive Rs 30 crore + collection on Wednesday, Chhaava has hit it out of the park yet again... In fact, its Day 6 biz is almost at par with Day 1 [#ValentinesDay], which is truly outstanding. Chhaava continues its heroic run in Maharashtra, showing no signs of slowing down [Day 6 is bigger than Day 1]. #Rajasthan and #WestBengal also saw better occupancy on Wednesday.”

Taran Adarsh claimed, “Chhaava is expected to dominate the box office until #Sikandar arrives on #Eid.”

Taran Adarsh has also shared the box office collection.

It stated, “Chhaava [Week 1] Fri Rs 33.10 crore, Sat Rs 39.30 crore, Sun Rs 49.03 crore, Mon Rs 24.10 crore, Tue Rs 25.75 crore, Wed Rs 32.40 crore. Total: Rs 203.68 crore. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the ₹ 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6].



With a massive ₹ 30 cr+ collection on Wednesday, #Chhaava has hit it… pic.twitter.com/kO1QqUuZv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2025

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. The film has been backed by Maddock Films.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Whereas, Rashmika Mandanna essayed Maharani Yesubai.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to Vicky Kaushal for his blockbuster performance in the film. She said, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have worked together in Raazi. Up next, they will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor.