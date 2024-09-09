<i>Vettaiyan</i> First Song <i>Manasilaayo</i>: Rajinikanth Rules The Dance Floor And How

The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan released the first single, titled Manasilaayo, on Monday. This celebratory track, reminiscent of the hit Chumma Kizhi from Darbar, features a grand welcome for Rajinikanth's character, seemingly as he is about to take charge. The song's title is inspired by a popular line delivered by Vinayakan in Rajinikanth's previous film, Jailer. The late singer Malaysia Vasudevan's voice was recreated using AI for the track, with vocals provided by Yugendran Vasudevan, Anirudh Ravichander and Deepthi Suresh. The lyrics were written by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and VJ Rakshan. This film marks the long-awaited reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years.

The cast has recently completed dubbing their parts for the film. Vettaiyan also marks Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth, following Petta (2019), Darbar (2020), and Jailer (2023). The technical team includes cinematographer SR Kathir and editor Philomin Raj.

Vettaiyan is set to release in theatres on October 10, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.