Veteran Writer-Director Sagar Sarhadi Dies. Jackie Shroff Pays A Tribute

Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi died in Mumbai on Monday, reported news agency ANI. Sagar Sarhadi was 87. Mourning the filmmaker, actor Jackie Shroff posted a black and white photograph of him on his Instagram handle and wrote this in his caption: "Will miss you...R.I.P." Sagar Sarhadi was a scriptwriter, a director and a producer. He was known for his work on films like Noorie, Bazaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Deewana and Kaho Na Pyar Hai. His work as an Urdu playwright is still loved by many. See Jackie Shroff's tribute to Sagar Sarhadi here:

Director Hansal Mehta also mourned the death of Sagar Sarhadi and tweeted: "Rest in peace, Sagar Sarhadi sahab."

Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab. https://t.co/BMkBKLXXFW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 22, 2021

Sagar Sarhadi rose to popularity after he wrote dialogues for the 1976 hit Kabhi Kabhie. He even won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue for his work. Kabhi Kabhie starred Amitabh Bachchan, late actor Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Waheeda Rehman, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. It was directed by Yash Chopra.

Post Kabhi Kabhie, Sagar Sarhadi wrote dialogues for the 1979 film Noorie, 1989 film Chandni and the 1981 movie Silsila. While Chandni featured later actors Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in the lead roles.

The veteran filmmaker also wrote for films like Faasle (in which Sunil Dutt shared screens space with Rekha, Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval), Rang, Anubhav (starring Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja); Zindagi, Karmayogi, Karobaar, Bazaar, Chausar and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (which featured Hrithik Roshan).