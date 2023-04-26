Veteran Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Dies. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Pay Tribute

A throwback of Mamukkoya. (courtesy: therealprithvi)

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 77. Mamukkoya was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday. The actor had gone to attend a football tournament in Kalikavu district where he collapsed. Condolences are pouring in from all corners for the veteran actor, who was also referred to as the “King of Comedy''. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture of Mamukkoya on Instagram and paid his heart-wrenching tribute. Prithviraj, who had shared the screen space with Mamukkoya in the 2021 film Kuruthi, said, “Rest in peace Mamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend.”

Dulquer Salmaan has also shared a post on Twitter to extend his condolences. Along with a picture of the late actor, Dulqueer dropped broken heart emojis.

Tovino Thomas, who is known for his role in Minnal Murali, shared a postcard featuring the veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya. His side note read, “ Rest in Peace.” Tovino Thomas and Mamukkoya had worked in the Basil Joseph film.

Manju Warrier has also extended her heartfelt tribute to Mamukkoya.

Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote a note in memory of the actor.

Actor Jayasurya has shared the same postcard featuring the ace comedian and wrote, “Bye”. He also shared a red rose and folded hand emoji.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai wrote, “#Mamukkoya (77), one of the finest comedy actors ever in Malayalam cinema passed away. Who can forget this Kozhikode man, the epicentre of laughter in so many films?”

Mamukkoya will be remembered for his work in films including Gandhinagar Second Street, Pattanapravesham, and Vadakkunokkiyantram among others. The actor had worked in more than 400 films in his illustrious career. Some of his recent projects include Minnal Murali and Kuruthi.