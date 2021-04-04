Veteran Actress Shashikala, Best Known For Gumrah And Aarti, Dies At 88

Shashikala died at the age of 88 (courtesy praful_patel)

Highlights The actress died at her residence on Sunday

Shashikala worked in television as well as films

Shashikala was the recipient of a Padma Shri Award

Veteran actress Shashikala, who featured in supporting roles in hundreds of Bollywood movies primarily between 1950s and 1980s, died at the age of 88 at her residence, reported news agency ANI. Shashikala was born as Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal but in the film world, she became popular as Shashikala. Among those who mourned the celebrated actress was Farhan Akhtar, who in a tweet, wrote: " Rest in peace, Shashikala ji. Condolences to the family." Celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Ali and Padmini Kolhapure mourned the late actress in the comments section of a tribute post on Instagram.

Among Shashikala's supporting roles, some of the critically acclaimed ones were in films such as Bimal Roy's 1959 movie Sujata. She is best known for starring in films such as Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Ayi Milan Ki Bela, Gumrah, Waqt and Khubsoorat. In films such as 1962's Aarti and 1974's Chhote Sarkar, Shashikala featured in negative roles and received wide critical acclaim.

In the past decade, Shashikala featured in a number of television shows including Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari. Shashikala's film credits of the latter part of her career include movies such as Mother '98, Pardesi Babu, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Chori Chori.

During her illustrious career, Shashikala was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award as many as eight times - she won twice. One for Aarti in 1952 and for Gumrah in 1963. In 2007, Shashikala was honoured with the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in the country - for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

(With ANI inputs)