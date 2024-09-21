Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's <i>Veer Zaara</i> Enters Rs 100 Crore Club After Its Re-Release

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's film Veer Zaara re-released in theatres on September 13. The romantic drama, originally released in 2004, still enjoys popularity among fans, as evident from its box office numbers. The movie has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide after 20 years of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In its first week of re-release, the film earned over Rs 1.75 crore. Veer Zaara had concluded its original run with a gross of ₹97 crores worldwide. Over the years, it has been re-released several times, bringing its total collection to ₹101.75 crores globally.

Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday. He wrote, “VEER ZAARA CROSSES ₹ 100 CR WORLDWIDE GROSS ON RE-RELEASE... Released in very few cinemas [282] and with limited showings, the timeless classic Veer Zaara - originally released in 2004 - fares very well in its re-release. As it enters Week 2 [203 cinemas], Veer Zaara should attract substantial foot traffic on National Cinema Day, with tickets priced at ₹ 99 today.”

Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1; re-release] Fri 20 lacs, Sat 32 lacs, Sun 38 lacs, Mon 20 lacs, Tue 18 lacs, Wed 15 lacs, Thu 14 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.57 cr. Meanwhile, with the re-release, Veer Zaara crosses the ₹ 100 cr WORLDWIDE GROSS... Details… 2004 [initial release] - India Gross BOC: ₹ 61 cr, Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 37 cr, Total Gross BOC: ₹ 98 cr. 2005 to 2023 Gross BOC: ₹ 2.50 cr, Feb 2024 Gross BOC: ₹ 0.30 cr, Sept 2024 Gross BOC: ₹ 1.80 cr, Total: ₹ 102.60 cr Gross BOC.”

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, Veer Zaara also features Rani Mukerjee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in important roles. The film has been directed by Yash Chopra It narrates the love story of an Indian pilot, Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani girl, Zaara (Preity Zinta). The couple falls in love but gets separated due to unforeseen circumstances.