Varun Dhawan's Juggjugg Jeeyo Co-Star Prajakta Koli Nailed His Accent. Hrithik Roshan Agrees

Varun and Prajakta in a still from the video. (courtesy: mostlysane)

On the release day of Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film's stars Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli shared a super fun video on social media. Prajakta, who also happens to be a popular YouTuber, can be seen nailing the Varun Dhawan accent. Not to mention, the last few expressions are so on point. In the video, Prajakta Koli says, "Your Varun Dhawan accent is so sexy" and speaks like the actor, while he is busy photobombing and even working out in one of the frames. She captioned the post: "Late to the trend but whatevs ya... Hi Varun Dhawan."

Just like us, many Bollywood stars also think Prajakta nailed the accent and the many comments on the post are proof. "Hahaha nice," wrote Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor dropped LOL and heart emojis. "Hahahahahahaha amazing," wrote Maniesh Paul. Rohit Saraf added, "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha I loooooovee thisssss." ABCD star Lauren Gottlieb commented: "Nailed it."

Check out the video here:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres today. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He also featured in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The project released in 2020. He will next be seen in Bhedia with Kriti Sanon. Other than that, his line-up of films also includes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.