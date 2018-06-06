Vacation-Like Experience Now Made Easier By Netflix. Details Here With Netflix's collection of movies, your vacations are just a click away

Is there was an easy way of beating the scorching heat, without burning a hole in your pockets? Fairy godmother just fulfilled that wish. Sit back, relax and grab a bowl of popcorns, because Netflix's got you covered this summer with films and shows which will take you to iconic cities like New York and Rome and through the picturesque Europe and of course, the Incredible India. Netflix has films and shows that will satiate your wanderlust. Films likeandwill make you cry and laugh with the added incentive of travelling while seated on your couch. So what are you waiting for? Take this list and hit download: - From crashing at local dormitories in Amsterdam, to exploring the streets of Paris, come be a part of Rani's solo honeymoon (it may sound sad, her journey is inspiring and you'll love the locations).- Wish to get over that heartbreak? All you need is a holiday to Hawaii. Learn from Peter Bretter. Jab Harry Met Sejal- From Europe to Punjab to Mumbai - that's exhaustive travelling but at the hands of director Imtiaz Ali, it's a picturesque journey. Sejal and Harry's journey prove that sometimes losing a ring during a Europe spree can lead you to the path of self-discovery and spontaneous trips. Watch to learn more.- Enjoy the amalgamation of contemporary New York and Paris with Julie and Julia, as they try to master each other's recipes. Stunning scenery and yummy food is all you need to keep you happy this summer.- From contemporary New York to the New York of the roaring Twenties, you'll thank. Let Jay Gatsby be your guide. Brownie point - You get to be a part of his lavish parties.- Young cowboys from Texas, accompanied by wild mustangs embark on a journey from Mexico to Canada, for the noble pursuit of encouraging people to adopt the wild species.- Ever wondered what it's like to wake up in a different city every day. Well, here's a show that caters to that need. From Rome to New York, London to Paris,, has it all covered and how.- Who wouldn't love to watch four high school kids exploring the world by going pig hunting in Cook Islands or spending time with the locals in Mongolia.- Take notes from Morgan Freeman and Zack Nicholson, from riding motorbikes on The Great Wall Of China, to attending a lion safari in Tanzania, to dining at Chevre d'or in France, these buddies have it all covered.- What fun is travelling, if there's no food in the journey. Accompany Chef Phil Rosenthal on his travelogue as he explores the local flavours and cuisine of Hong Kong, Tokyo, Barcelona, without spending a penny on flight tickets. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter