'Uri: The Surgical Strike Was An Inspiring Movie': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tweets After Special Screening

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Uri screening. (Image courtesy: VPSecretariat )

Highlights "It was an inspiring movie," tweeted the Vice President Uri has collected Rs 160.78 crore within three weeks Uri has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel at a special screening, which was organised in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The pictures from the screening were shared by the Vice President's official Twitter account. "Happy to have watched the movie Uri: The Surgical Striketoday along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President's Residence in New Delhi," read the caption on the post. In his tweet, the Vice President referred to Uri as an "inspiring movie" and congratulated the film's cast. "It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast and crew of Uri for showcasing the valour of the Indian Army," read the caption on the post.

Happy to have watched the movie 'Uri-Surgical Strikes' today along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President's Residence in New Delhi. It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast & crew of #Urimovie for showcasing the valour of #IndianArmy. pic.twitter.com/BR1zlXGpUO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 29, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal , Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in key roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike opened in theaters on January 11 and it clashed with Anupam Kher's political drama The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. However, Uri emerged as clear winner and it has earned over Rs 160.78 crore within three weeks of its release.

Box office success aside, Vicky Kaushal received massive praise for his performance as Major Vihan Shergill in the film. The actor's "How's the josh?" dialogue from the film went insanely viral.

Speaking of the film's success, Vicky earlier told news agency IANS: "Till the film is released, you don't have an idea if it is going to work. But since yesterday, the kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms."

(With inputs from IANS)