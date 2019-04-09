Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor Navtej Hundal Dies In Mumbai

Actor Navtej Hundal featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights CINTAA mourned Navtej Hundal's death: "May his soul rest in peace." Navtej Hundal is survived by two daughters and wife He had appeared in movies like Khalnayak and Tere Mere Sapne

Actor Navtej Hundal, who most recently appeared in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, died in Mumbai on Monday.

Navtej Hundal, who played the home minister in Uri: The Surgical Strike, died on Monday, said actor Sushant Singh, General Secretary of the Cine And Television Artistes Association (CINTAA).

The official Twitter page of CINTAA read: "CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Navtej Hundal. May his soul rest in peace."

#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal.

May his soul Rest in Peace

The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am.@sushant_says@amitbehl1@SuneelSinha@ayubnasirkhanpic.twitter.com/00kmfEUrML — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) April 8, 2019

Aditya Dhar also mourned the actor's death.

Navtej Hundal is survived by two daughters and wife. One of his daughters, Avantika Hundal is a TV actress. She plays a pivotal role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

He himself had appeared in movies like Khalnayak and Tere Mere Sapne, and used to take acting classes for students.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.