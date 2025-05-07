Uri Was A Blockbuster, How India Striking Pakistan In Balakot Made It A Cult Hit

On January 11, 2019, when Aditya Dhar released his film starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, it didn't just perform well - it became an instant sensation. And why not? Uri: The Surgical Strike was crafted with the perfect recipe for a Bollywood blockbuster.

Uri had everything. Nationalism, patriotism, a strong ensemble cast, and a war setting that struck an emotional chord with millions of Indians. Within no time, this film worth Rs 25 crore turned into one of the biggest hits of 2019. And the phrase "How's the Josh?" suddenly found its way into every living room, school corridor, political rally, and social media feed. It became a cultural catchphrase.

Beyond the drama and dialogue, what truly made Uri a success was the pride it instilled in Indians already high on the josh of nationalism. The film resonated deeply because at its core, it gave Indians both pride and tears - watching a retaliation unfold against our neighbour on the big screen - and a well-made one at that.

The film was based on the 2016 Uri terrorist attack, carried out by four heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed. They infiltrated into Indian territory and launched a pre-dawn assault on an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

This deadly attack claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers while they slept in their barracks. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in years, and left the nation groping in the dark for words. What made it worse was that it came just months after the January 2016 Pathankot Air Force base attack - another chilling reminder of the growing threats faced by India. The Uri strike triggered a strong shift in India's military and political response to cross-border terrorism. For the first time in decades, India changed its approach.

Before 2016, both India and Pakistan had somehow managed to maintain a brittle cultural and economic relationship. There were occasional cricket matches, trade relations, and artistic exchanges - Pakistani singers were lending their voices to Indian films, actors featured in Bollywood, and art travelled freely. But after repeated terror attacks, including in Uri, the cultural borders too began to solidify and shut down.

The Strike Back

Anyway, back to that September morning in 2016. The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, decided that a mere diplomatic response wouldn't suffice. What followed was something unprecedented, a series of carefully orchestrated retaliatory military operations, now known as the Uri surgical strikes.

These operations were the first of its kind in modern Indian defence history. They were not rash or impulsive, but thoroughly strategised. Agencies like ISRO provided satellite images, DRDO contributed with drone surveillance, and RAW helped in gathering precise intelligence. The Indian Army crossed the Line of Control and destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The mission was executed with remarkable precision - and with no Indian casualties - sending a clear and bold message: attacks on Indian soil would be met with direct consequences.

For many Indians, watching Uri wasn't just about entertainment

Just a year later, the story began being adapted for the big screen. Uri: The Surgical Strike was announced in 2017 by its producers, and was released on January 11, 2019. It went on to earn a massive Rs 342 crore worldwide and remained in cinemas for 13 weeks. But even as the movie celebrated the success of the surgical strikes, reality once again jolted the nation.

Pulwama 2019

On February 14, 2019, merely a month after the film's release, India faced one of its darkest days. A suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's recent history, sparking nationwide outrage and a clamour for retaliation. And retaliate we did.

On February 16, 2019, in another historic military action, India launched the Balakot airstrike. This operation targeted a key terror training camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province - deep within enemy territory. It was the first Indian air strike across the LoC since 1971, and it marked a new phase in India's counter-terrorism doctrine.

The Balakot airstrike had an unintended yet powerful ripple effect on Uri's box office journey. Patriotism surged once more, and audiences flocked back to cinemas. The film, which had made Rs 35 crore in its third week, saw renewed interest and ended its theatrical run with a whopping Rs 342 crore. In fact, additional screens were added in several cities during this time.

How's The Josh?

Another major reason the film captured national attention was Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. You likely know who he is. If not, here's a quick recap.

During the Balakot airstrike, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, piloting a MiG-21 Bison, found himself in a dogfight with Pakistani jets. His aircraft was shot down, and he was captured by Pakistani forces after safely ejecting across the LoC.

His brief captivity had the nation glued to updates from across the border. Social media, television channels, and public discourse were all focused on just one thing - his safe return.

During his time in custody, the Pakistani military released a (heavily edited) video, where Abhinandan mentioned "uuncha josh (high josh)". That was enough to spark yet another wave of emotion, as Indians and everyone else linked it directly to the catchphrase from Uri that had already become part of the national vocabulary: How's the Josh? You know the answer.

The phrase became so iconic that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it during his 2019 general election campaigns and at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai while addressing the film fraternity.

It symbolised the resilience of the Indian Army - poised and fearless in captivity - and added another emotional layer to the film's appeal. Many Indians watched or re-watched Uri in theatres just to relive that patriotic fervour. The timing couldn't have been more perfect. Uri found a fresh lease of life in cinemas.

And it wasn't just about Abhinandan or one film. It became about a nation rising to every challenge thrown its way. For many Indians, watching Uri wasn't just entertainment - it was a way to connect with the emotion of the moment, to relive a moment of pride, and to express solidarity with the forces.

Since then, the genre of military-based films and series have witnessed a resurgence. Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) based on the Uri surgical strikes, Operation Valentine (2024) on Balakot, Fighter (2024) on Pulwama and Balakot, and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond (2024) on Balakot are just a few titles that followed in Uri's footsteps. These films and series tapped into a new wave of audience interest in real-life heroism and military strategy.

But nothing stirred the josh quite like Uri. It remains a cult classic, an emotional landmark in modern Indian cinema, even though it has mixed reviews from critics. And now, with India's latest retaliation against Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack - who knows if we get a re-release of Uri. It's the season of re-releases after all, and Bollywood doesn't really have anything great in its arsenal at the moment.

The josh is high.