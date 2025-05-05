Unseen Pic Of Sidharth Malhotra Carrying Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani's Handbag In NYC Is Crazy Viral

Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Ahead of her due date, the actress is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Met Gala this year.

A photo of the couple from New York City has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the image, Kiara is seen in a midi dress layered with an oversized jacket. Sidharth is walking closely behind her, carrying her handbag.

ICYDK: Kiara arrived in New York City to attend the prestigious fashion event. Sidharth is there to accompany her (of course).

To tease her big debut, Kiara Advani shared a picture from her hotel room on Sunday. On a table, a beautiful arrangement of all-pink roses, a mannequin-shaped cake adorned with a stunning black gown and a charming illustration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art - the iconic venue where the Met Gala is held each year, was placed.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film was headlined by Ram Charan. The film, released in January, is currently available for streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video.

Coming back to the Met Gala 2025, in addition to Kiara Advani, both Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan are also set to make their much-anticipated debut at the iconic event this year.