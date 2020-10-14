Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77; Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Adam Sandler Tweet Tributes

Charlie Sheen and Conchata Ferrell in a still from the show (courtesy charliesheen)

Actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for as the sassy housekeeper Berta in the sitcom Two And A Half Men, died at the age of 77. As per international media reports, Conchata Ferrell died at California's Sherman Oaks Hospital following a cardiac arrest on October 12. Tributes poured in for the late actress on social media with the most heart-wrenching ones from Conchata Ferrell's former co-stars Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Melanie Lynskey, Adam Sandler and Viola Davis, among others. In Two And A Half Men, Conchata Ferrell portrayed the role of the housekeeper of the protagonist - Charlie Sheen's character Charlie Harper. Remembering the actress, Charlie Sheen paid an emotional tribute and wrote: "Absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend , a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Jon Cryer, who played the role of Charlie Sheen's brother in the show, remembered meeting Conchata Ferrell on his first day of the shoot: "I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it." Here are excerpts from a series of emotional tweets.

She was a beautiful human



Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.



I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Actress Melanie Lynskey, who had a recurring role as Charlie Sheen's neighbor and friend in Two And A Half Men, remembered Conchata Ferrell as: "She was the warmest, most gracious lady."

Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed. https://t.co/38Nu2QGF6L — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) October 13, 2020

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who featured in a few episodes in the first season of Two And A Half Men, tweeted these words: "Conchata Ferrell was a lovely woman. I did Two And A Half Men at the very start of my career. I learned a lot from her."

Dammit. Dammit. #ConchataFerrell was a lovely woman. I did #TwoAndAHalfMen at the very start of my career. I learned a lot from her.



I hate the callousness of 2020. I really, really do. https://t.co/BFh9VL39yi — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 13, 2020

Adam Sandler, who worked with Conchata Ferrell in 2002 movie Mr. Deeds, tweeted: "Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family."

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

Viola Davis, who co-starred with Conchata Ferrell in one of her very first projects - 2001 TV movie Amy And Isabelle - tweeted: "I LOVED not just working with you but getting to know you... your humor, your heart, your talent, how much you loved your daughter and husband. Thanks for gracing us with your presence! Love ya." Ms Davis had earlier wished Conchata Ferrell a speedy recovery when she was hospitalised in May.

RIP Conchata Ferrell. I LOVED not just working with you but getting to know you.....your humor, your heart, your talent, how much you loved your daughter and husband..... Thanks for gracing us with your presence! Love ya 💛🙏🏿https://t.co/2Fp7J26jrj — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 14, 2020

Apart from her Emmy-nomination winning role in Two And A Half Men, Conchata Ferrell was also well known for her role as Susan Bloom on the show LA Law. She played supporting roles in films such as Erin Brockovich, Edward Scissorhands and Crime and Punishment, among others. On television, she also featured in shows such as Hot L Baltimore, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Night Court, Townies, Teen Angel, Good Times and others. She also featured in an episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in 1999. At the beginning of her career, Conchata Ferrell gained recognition as an actress for the broadway play The Sea Horse, which fetched her several awards in 1974.

Conchata Ferrell is survived by her husband Arnie Anderson and their daughter Samantha.