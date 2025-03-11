<i>Tu Yaa Main</i>: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's Film Teaser Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

Shanaya Kapoor has a packed schedule with multiple releases in her lineup.

A few days back she shared pictures from the schedule wrap of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, where she will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey, the first look of her next titled Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav has got everyone's attention.

The makers unveiled the teaser of Tu Yaa Main earlier today, the project also marks the first collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar.

The teaser sets the tone of an eerie narrative, against the backdrop of mysterious backwaters with a plot that is a blend of romance, survival, and suspense. The film is produced by Himanshu Sharma and written by Abhishek Bandekar.

One of the highlights of the plots is the socio-economic differences between the lead pair—Shanaya and Gourav, its greatest armour is the underlying unpredictability that makes the audience all the more curious to know what's around the corner.

Aanand L Rai further revealed how they were on the lookout for actors who could bring in a certain emotional intensity and depth to the characters. The filmmaker emphasized on why Adarsh and Shanaya were the perfect choices, and how they come with a strong screen presence and unique qualities.

The film is scheduled for a 2026 Valentine's release, making it for a rather unusual date-night film.

The first look of the impressive cinematography and hauntingly beautiful background score in the teaser has already caught the attention of the masses.

Aanand L Rai also has Tere Ishk Mein in the pipeline, the film has Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead. The film is set to hit theatres in November 2025.

