Triptii Dimri Sends "Love & Joy" To Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant On His Birthday

Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi

Instagram/ Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant
New Delhi:

Triptii Dimri and hotelier Sam Merchant have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. There have been numerous Instagram posts shared by them, that further fuelled the speculations.

Earlier today, the actress shared a loving birthday post for Sam on Instagram.

The first snap features Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant wearing matching sunglasses. The other two images capture some candid moments of Sam. 

The caption read, “Happy Birthday Sam Merchant (heart emoji), wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you." 

Instagram/ Triptii Dimri

Instagram/ Triptii Dimri

Last year in December, Triptii Dimri's Finland vacation set the internet abuzz. Fans were convinced that she was holidaying with her rumoured beau Sam Merchant in the winter wonderland.  

Triptii Dimri uploaded a video on Instagram where she was seen enjoying snowfall at the destination.

“Snowflakes and Smiles...Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life,” the caption read. 

Interestingly, Sam Merchant had also dropped a similar video on his Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the model-turned-businessman had the time of his life in the mesmerising snowfall. 

In recent times, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were clicked together on several occasions. From late-night drives to dinner dates.

On December 15, 2024, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant stepped out in Mumbai for lunch at a local cafe.

Both were dressed in casuals as they made their way inside the eatery. Later, the actress posed briefly for the paparazzi before exiting. 

Earlier this month, Triptii Dimri admitted to losing freedom owing to her personal life being in the spotlight.

In an interaction with the Times of India, she said, “Sometimes it really bothers me because I love my freedom and I miss the days where I could just walk on the roads without having to worry about anything; without a mask.”

On the work front, Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

