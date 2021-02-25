Trending: Sidharth Shukla's Reply To Troll Commenting On His Friendship With Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shehnaazgill )

Think twice before commenting on actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's friendship with singer Shehnaaz Gill. The actor occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy his savage response to a troll who targeted his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz became close friends in the Bigg Boss house and after the show concluded, they featured together in a couple of music videos. On Wednesday, a user on Twitter alleged that Sidharth encourages several fanpages to write negative tweets about Shehnaaz. Replying to the troll, Sidharth wrote: "Please don't sound holier than thou as that goes both ways... I wonder why you'll do that... as regardless of your fights, me and Shehnaaz Gill are cool... we have no issues... so you'll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves."

Please don't sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you'll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you'll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

Another user made a nasty remark about Shehnaaz Gill and wrote: "Shehnaaz ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi parh rahi hai." To this, Sidharth Shukla replied: "Main jab dosti karta hoon toh mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta!"

Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta .... ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

When Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were in the Bigg Boss house, she confessed her love for him several times.

In January, Shehnaaz celebrated her birthday with Sidharth and his family. The actor had also spent his birthday with her last year.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He has also featured in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the "toofani seniors."