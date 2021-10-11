Trending: Shweta Bachchan's Reaction To Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Walking Into The 80th' Post

Shweta Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan. To avoid any confusion, let's be precise and say Happy 79th Birthday, Big B. The megastar is busy celebrating his 79th birthday on Monday but before the festivities kicked off, he shared a customary birthday post on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his exuberant social media presence, shared a collage of similar photos, in which he can be seen hastily walking - Big B can be seen carrying a man purse and dressed casually for his outing. However, it's his caption which has created a lot of chatter on the Internet. "Walking into the 80th," wrote Mr Bachchan.

In the comments section, a prompt reaction arrived from Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who wrote: "79th" with a heart emoji. Now, the Internet perceives Shweta's comment as a way of correcting Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 79 today. Meanwhile, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda high-fived Amitabh Bachchan in the comments section. Here, take a look:

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan added one more year to his legacy:

Needless to say that Amitabh Bachchan's post was flooded with comments from his industry colleagues with the likes of Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and others wishing him. However, it's Ranveer Singh's response that took some of the limelight. He described Big B as the OG "gangster".

Amitabh Bachchan also received this special birthday wish from son Abhishek: "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you," he wrote.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has films such as Brahmastra,Jhund,< i>Mayday and Goodbye coming up. He currently hosts the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.