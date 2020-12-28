Trending: Pics From Malayalam Actor Rahul Ravi And Lakshmi Nair's Wedding

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kannanakannefc)

Highlights Rahul Ravi wore a white shirt and a traditional mundu on his wedding day

Lakshmi looked stunning in a red saree

Rahul Ravi is known for his performance in Malayalam series Ponnambili

Malayalam actor Rahul Ravi and his girlfriend Lakshmi Nair are now married. The couple reportedly had an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday. Pictures from Rahul Ravi and Lakshmi's big day have been trending on social media since Monday morning. On their wedding, the actor, who is best-known for his performance in Malayalam series Ponnambili, wore a white shirt and traditional mundu while Lakshmi looked stunning in a red saree. She completed her look with heavy gold jewelries and a gajra. Several fan clubs dedicated to Rahul Ravi have shared the pictures from the actor's wedding ceremony on their respective profiles. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Rahul Ravi shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos from his pre-wedding photoshoot. "It was just another normal day when I met her first, then I felt it better...Each day after that was better and special for me," he wrote for Lakshmi Nair and added: "Then onwards it was not my day but my life was getting better...with her beautiful smile and talks...then I realised that the girl who is in my life is not just a girl... 'she is my life'... thank you Lakshmi, for brightening up my life and being my life...Love you loads...waiting for our big day."

Rahul Ravi has worked in a number of films and television shows. He has starred in films like Dolls, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Dial 1091, Kattumakkan and Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

Some of the television shows in which he has worked are Ponnambili, Nandini, D4 Junior Vs Senior, Chocolate and Kannana Kanne.