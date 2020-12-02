Trending: Pics From Composer Duo Sachet Tandon And Parampara Thakur's Wedding

Sachet Tandon with ParamparaThakur. (courtesy sachettandonofficial)

Highlights The couple got married in Noida

They shared pictures from their wedding festivities

"Here's to the love that brought us together," wrote Sachet Tandon

Sachet Tandon, who is best-known for singing and composing the track Bekhayali, from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 2019 film Kabir Singh, married music composer Parampara Thakur in Noida recently. The couple shared pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram profiles. Sharing a video from their wedding festivities on Instagram, Sachet Tandon wrote: "Humraah ab se mera tu, humraah main bhi tera hu... Here's to the love that brought us together. #sachetparampara #sachetparamparaforever." For the wedding, Sachet wore a cream sherwani and the bride wore a red lehenga.

See the video here:

Posting pictures from the wedding, Sachet Tandon wrote in his caption: "Thank you for staying by my side in the last 5 years. Wish I could meet you earlier to spend even more of my lifetime with you. We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world. This day belongs to us."

Here is a picture from the couple's Haldi ceremony:

Composer duo Sachet and Parampara have together created several Bollywood hits such as Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh, Ghamand Kar and Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Dilbara from Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others.