Trending - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Final Trailer Is Not For The Faint-Hearted A volcanic eruption threatens the existence of Dinosaurs in Jurassic World but the world outside is not safe for them either

The final trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is trending for all the right reasons. The trailer had over 62 million views in less than 24 hours and it is the top trending video on YouTube. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows the dinosaurs deadlier than ever. They are intelligent and advanced but it is their refined predatory skills, which instills pure fear. Chris Pratt as Owen Grady returns to the Jurassic World, which is falling apart due to a volcanic eruption. His former girlfriend Claire Dearing ( Bryce Dallas Howard ) gets him onboard to save as many species as possible but when he completes the task Owen and Claire realise that they were duped by Claire's business partner Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), who is actually auctioning the dinosaurs.Owen and Claire team up with the dinosaurs to beat the bad guys - but there's a problem. Some dinosaurs know how to take care of themselves.Watch the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:The first part of the Jurassic Park reboot series released in 2015 to a tumultuous box office response . It secured the biggest box office opening in 2015. The first film also featured Irrfan Khan as the owner of the Jurassic World, who was killed by one of the rogue dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also stars BD Wong, Ted Levine and Daniella Pineda and it is releasing in USA on June 22. The film will hit the Indian screens two weeks early on June 8.Excited much?