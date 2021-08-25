Trailer: Witness The Courage Of 'Silent Warriors' In Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Konkona Sen Sharma in a still from Mumbai Diaries 26/11. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars actors such as Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen

It is director Nikkhil Advani's "ode" to his city- Mumbai

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 9

The trailer of Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves's much-awaited series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is finally here. The makers of the series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 9, released the trailer on Wednesday evening and it will definitely keep you glued to the screen. As the name suggests, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). It is Nikkhil Advani's "ode to his city that is championed, supported by all its silent warriors." The series shows how the unsung heroes, the medical personnel, dealt with the horrifying situation during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. It stars Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey, Prakash Belawadi, Nitin Dondage, Mishal Raheja, Natasha Bharadwaj and many others.

In the trailer, when the doctors are questioned about why they are trying to save the lives of attackers, Mohit Raina, who plays a senior surgeon, can be heard saying: "Hum doctors hai, hum keval body ko dekhte hai, human character ko dekhna humara kaam nahi hai."

Sharing the trailer of Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Konkona Sen Sharma wrote: "It's time to thank our frontline warriors for their valour and sacrifice no matter the situation in front of them. Here's to #TheHeroesWeOwe. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is a story of their bravery. Watch the Trailer."

Mohit Raina wrote in his caption for the trailer: "I'm forever grateful to our doctors and nurses for their spirit of service, they are #TheHeroesWeOwe. Watch the story of their courage in my new series, #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime."

Watch the trailer of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 here:

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists of the LeT carried out a series of attacks at different locations in Mumbai including the Oberoi hotel, Taj Mahal hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station and the Nariman (Chabad) House. 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured after the gruesome attack. In the counterattacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was arrested and was sentenced to death. He was executed on November 11, 2012.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 has been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.