Tom And Jerry Trailer Will Bring Back A Flood Of Childhood Memories

Tom And Jerry Trailer: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Get ready to see your favourite cartoon characters Tom and Jerry reviving their decade-old rivalry in Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming film Tom And Jerry. It's a live-action, as well as an animated movie also starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. The trailer of Tom And Jerry released on Tuesday evening and it sure brought back a flood of childhood memories. In the film, written by Kevin Costello and based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna's classic characters, Tom is hired by a desperate event planner (Chloe Grace Moretz) to get rid of Jerry, who moved into "New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century." Their cat and mouse battle not only affect the wedding but also put the career of the event planner at stake.

The titular characters are animated, just like the original television show while other characters are from a real-world set.

Warner Bros. Pictures shared the trailer on social media with this epic description of the storyline: "An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day."

Watch the trailer of Tom And Jerry here:

Tom And Jerry is directed by Tim Story, who is known for helming movies like Fantastic Four (2005), Ride Along (2014), The Firing Squad (1999) and Shaft (2019).

The forthcoming film is the latest addition to the Tom and Jerry projects. To date, there are over 150 animated shorts, films and television shows that have been made featuring Tom and Jerry's characters.

Tom And Jerry is scheduled to release in theatres next year.