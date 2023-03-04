Old Video From 'Tom And Jerry' Predicted Use Of Artificial Intelligence. Watch

The video has accumulated more than 30,000 views.

The artificial intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media platforms and has become the latest viral craze. From passing medical and law exams to delivering speeches, AI has evolved so much that it even converses with users and offers solutions to their problems. However, the advancement in technology has also brought a threat to many existing jobs and their utility in the future. Now, amid all this, an old video from the classic cartoon 'Tom and Jerry' is gaining traction online and has been linked to the anxiety around being replaced by AI.

In the video, Tom, the cat gets replaced by a robotic cat which efficiently tackles the rat, Jerry. The clip was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. "60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes," she wrote in the caption of the post.

60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry#Wednesdayvibes — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 1, 2023

In the video, Tom's owner calls him and introduces him to the robotic cat that would perform the tasks he was unable to do in his work as a mouser. "Mechano- The cat of tomorrow no feeding, no fussing and no fur clean, efficient dependable," the note reads in the video.

Once the woman switches on Mechano, the robotic cat successfully catches Jerry and throws him out of the house. At the end of the clip, disappointed Tom packs his bag and leaves the house, feeling dejected over his job loss.

Ms Sahu shared the clip a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 30,000 views. In the comment section, several users shared their thoughts on the predictions.

"Wow!! Fred Quimby's team really predicted it half a century ago," wrote one user. "Now..it's not Tom's turn, it's human turn," said another.

"Many authors and poets forecast the future,very well!" commented third. "Well if you watch the whole video, in the end, the lady wants tom back coz the machine failed," added another.

