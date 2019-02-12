Tollywood Director Vijaya Bapineedu Dies At 83

Director Vijaya Bapineedu at an event (Image courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Vijaya Bapineedu films like Khaidi No 786, Gang Leader His first movie as a director was Dabbu Dabbu Dabbu His last rites will be conducted in Hyderabad tomorrow

Renowned Tollywood film director Vijaya Bapineedu, who gave blockbuster films like Khaidi No. 786, Gang Leader and Maga Maharaju with superstar Chiranjeevi, passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 83 years old.

Born in a small village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, he was a graduate and had worked as an editor of an entertainment magazine before venturing into Tollywood to direct films. His first movie as a director was Dabbu Dabbu Dabbu in 1981.

Vijaya Bapineedu, whose real name is Guttha Bapineedu Chowdhary, directed blockbuster films like Khaidi No. 786, Gang Leader and Maga Maharaju with Chiranjeevi, and is often credited with pushing the actor towards his super stardom. The duo worked together in six films.

He directed around 25 films including MagadheeruduHero and Maharajashri Mayagaadu.

Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi are among the many celebrities of Telugu cinema who have sent their condolences to Vijaya Bapineedu's family.

Vijaya Bapineedu's last rites will be conducted in Hyderabad tomorrow.