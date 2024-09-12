To New Parents Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Big Love From Will Smith

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday (September 8). The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post. The couple shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. However, the highlight was Hollywood star Will Smith's comment. He wrote, "Congratulations Mama & Papa."

Aside from him, several Bollywood celebrities also congratulated the couple. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Alia Bhatt emptied her bag of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and beboo. God bless the little angel." Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta dropped red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here."

Malaika Arora wrote, "Congratulations." Mira Kapoor penned, "Congratulations, welcome to the best club." While Ananya Panday wrote, "Baby girl! Congratulations," "Too good. God bless. And so it begins," she commented. Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Bhumi Pednekar among others also dropped congratulatory messages.

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.