To Mom Jaya Bachchan, 76 Today, An Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish From Son Abhishek Bachchan

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, 76 today, received a heartfelt birthday wish from her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. On the Sholay star's big day, her son Abhishek posted a birthday wish for his mom alongside a throwback gold. Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the film Ghoomer, shared a monochrome image of his mom and simply wrote, "Happy birthday ma, love you." Abhishek's Dasvi co-star Nimrat dropped a comment below the post, it read," Gorgeous!!!! Happy happy birthday to her." Actress Chitrangda wrote, "happy birthday to our Mili." For the unversed, Mili is a 1975 film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ashok Kumar among others.

Earlier in an episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, Jaya Bachchan opened up about how she and her husband, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan have to keep up with the times or else they will be left behind. It occurred when Jaya, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were discussing changing times and different parenting strategies. Shweta mentioned that her superstar parents were “protective”, but she is not with Navya. To this, Jaya expressed, “We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught. That's how were brought up. You have been brought up differently. You will bring up your children even more differently.”

After that, Navya Navya Naveli Navya appreciated her grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for keeping up with the times. She said, “I feel today, looking at you, looking at Nana, I feel that you are over a certain age, you are adapting to current times and that's such a beautiful thing.” Jaya emphasised that this is something they have to do “or else we will be left behind.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The movie was headlined by Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee.