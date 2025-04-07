To Jeetendra, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Daughter Ektaa Kapoor: "My Strength"

Veteran actor Jeetendra turned 83 on Monday. On the special occasion, his daughter and producer Ektaa Kapoor shared a heartfelt wish for her father on social media.

Ektaa posted a series of celebratory moments on Instagram featuring the actor enjoying his special day. The video captured Jeetendra blowing out candles and cutting his birthday cake while encircled by loved ones. A touching moment showed him sharing cake with his wife, Shobha Kapoor.

In her caption, Ektaa expressed her affection writing, "Bday boy!!!!! MY strength !!!!!! Have a super year".

The birthday compilation also included nostalgic black-and-white photographs from Jeetendra's younger years, alongside precious moments with Ektaa and her son Ravie Kapoor.

The celebration brought together Jeetendra's close circle, including screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh, actress Anita Hassanandani, actor Samir Soni and actress Neelam Kothari among others.

Another post from Ektaa showed a group photo featuring herself with Jeetendra, Anita, Mushtaq, and another friend, captioned simply, "Bday boy n us".

Jeetendra made his acting debut with the 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, eventually building an impressive filmography of approximately 200 movies.

His most celebrated works include Himmatwala, Dharam Veer, Parichay, Tohfa, Caravan, Aulad, and Sindoor.

Fans also fondly remember his iconic musical numbers such as Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq from Farz, Tohfa, Tohfa, Tohfa from Tohfa, Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam from Humjoli, Chadhti Jawani from Caravan and Naino Mein Sapna"from Himmatwala, among many others.