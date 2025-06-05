<i>Thug Life</i> Review By Kamal Haasan Fans: Electric Scenes, Deserves A Second Watch

Theatres erupted in celebration as Kamal Haasan's Thug Life hit screens across India today barring Karnataka and fans wasted no time in sharing their excitement after catching the first day first show.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks the reunion of the legendary filmmaker and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades. The buzz was sky-high and fans turned up in large numbers - from die-hard Kamal followers to loyal supporters of Silambarasan (Simbu), who plays a key role in Thug Life.

'Will Watch Thug Life A Second Time'

"I came as a Kamal Haasan fan but I'm leaving as a fan of both Kamal and Simbu," said Mini, a young fan, beaming with excitement. "Their chemistry on screen is amazing! I think people will watch this movie a second time."

Jayadev, another moviegoer, praised the film's multiple layers and references.

"Kamal sir has packed the film with so many subtle references. It's a film that deserves a theatrical watch. And AR Rahman's music - he has lifted the entire experience to another level. This one is set to do crazy numbers at the box office," Jayadev told NDTV.

Disappointment In Karnataka

While fans are celebrating in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India, Karnataka audiences were left disappointed. The film hasn't released there following a controversy over Kamal Haasan's comments about the Kannada language.

"Karnataka fans should definitely travel to other cities and watch this in theatres," Jayadev added.

Aditya, another fan, was more nuanced in his review, "The Kamal and STR combo was superb. Their scenes were electric. But yes, the pacing felt a bit slow at times. Trisha's role, though - totally unexpected and really good."

A woman fan summed it up with joy, "It's so nice to see a legend like Kamal Haasan share equal screen space with another top star like Simbu. This is what cinema should be."

Scenes From Hosur, On The Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Border

In Chennai, shows are already booked out till the weekend. In Hosur, a Tamil Nadu town near the Karnataka border, theatres saw an unusual rush, as many Kannada and Tamil speaking fans crossed over to watch the film.

Thug Life also stars Trisha, Nassar and Ashok Selvan in key roles. With Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan already blockbuster successes, both would be hoping Thug Life, too, would storm the box office.

Talks are likely between Kamal's team and the Karnataka Film Chamber, but for now, the focus is firmly on the screen.