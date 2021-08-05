Throwback Thursday: 'Happy Hours' Put This Smile On Preity Zinta's Face

Preity Zinta shared this family photo (courtesy realpz)

What's a Thursday without a Throwback post from Preity Zinta? The 46-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and revisited one of her favourite travel memories. Preity Zinta's throwback post appears to be a vacation memory from her trip to the Santa Catalina Island in California. "Island Happy Hour," Preity Zinta captioned her photo, in which she can be seen posing with her drink. Preity Zinta looks cute as a button with her hair styled in a printed bandana. Her smile says it all about how much fun she had during her stay at the Santa Catalina Islands. She added the location in the hashtags, along with "throwback."

Here's what Preity Zinta posted on Instagram recently:

Preity Zinta lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough. She often fills up her Instagram with glimpses of her California days. Here's Preity and Gene in a "Sunny California selfie" followed by a snippet from their "weekend vibes."

Preity Zinta's kitchen garden videos are also a big hit on Instagram - "ghar ki kheti" she calls her garden.

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode. Preity Zinta is known for her performances in films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others.