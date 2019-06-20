Three Arrested For Attacking Cast And Crew Of Ekta Kapoor's Fixer

Team Fixer on the location after the incident. (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor)

Highlights Mahie Gill says her car was also vandalised Devendra Fadnavis assured that strict action will be taken "They straight away started hitting people," said Mahie Gill

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's under-production show Fixer in neighbouring Thane district, a senior police official said Thursday. Some team members of the web series on Thursday also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

According to a police official, there was a dispute over selection of a spot for the shoot, following which some men attacked the show's crew members while they were shooting at a set located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Tuesday. Later, the show's assistant director lodged a complaint following which three men - Krishna Sonar, Sonu Das and Suraj Gupta - were arrested on Wednesday, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector K Khairnar said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 143 (unlawful assembly) as well as other relevant provisions, he said.

In a video shared by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show's producer, Sakett Saawhney, and actor Mahie Gill alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

Meanwhile, the show's director, Soham Shah, Mahie Gill, and other cast and crew along with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit met Fadnavis in the state legislature here and informed him about the incident.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Ashoke Pandit and Mahie Gill said the chief minister assured that stern action will be taken against the attackers. Ashok Pandit said they apprised Devendra Fadnavis about members of the film industry feeling insecure while shooting in Thane, Mira Road and Naigaon areas, where, he claimed, such incidents often take place.

"The entire unit was shooting in a closed set at the Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Some eight to ten people came there and attacked the unit," he said. "Most of the unit members", including Shah, were injured in the attack, he told reporters.

Mahie Gill said the incident took place when the team was busy shooting the climax sequence of the series. "Suddenly some goons turned up at the set and started attacking. They didn't abuse anyone or say anything. They straight away started hitting people. They approached me also to attack, but I immediately rushed towards a vehicle (for safety)," she added.

Mahie Gill said the attackers also vandalised a vanity van.