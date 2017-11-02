Thor: Ragnarok Preview - Chris Hemsworth New Marvel Is Here To Stun You Thor: Ragnarok, which released in USA last week, has been the "best-reviewed Marvel film ever," according to Rotten Tomato

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A still from Thor: Ragnarok. New Delhi: Highlights Thor battles with co-avenger Hulk. Excited much? Benedict Cumberbatch, as Doctor Strange, has a cameo Cate Blanchett plays antagonist opposite Chris Hemsworth Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in the superhero's standalone franchise. The film released in the US a week before it's releasing in India and it has been the "Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, is about Thor's quest of saving his home Asgard, which is on the verge of destruction in the prophesied Ragnarok. The film is set two years after the Battle of Sokovia from Avengers: Age Of Ulton and Thor's mission to locate all Infinity Stones goes hand-in-hand with his quest to save Asgard.



Tom Hiddleston will reprise the role of Loki, Thor's frenemy adoptive brother and Idris Elba returns as Heimdall while Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the principal antagonist of Thor: Ragnarok, who even breaks Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir (thank you trailers).







However, it is the return of Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, which will be the film's USP. A battle between Hulk and Thor is on the cards (Take a big bucket of popcorn with you). Hulk had vanished after the Battle of Sokovia and this may be where he was all this time when Captain America: Civil War happened. Does this mean that Hulk will return for Avenger: Infinity War I? (Fingers crossed).



Among other cool things to watch out for, there will be a cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.



Ready or not, Thor: Ragnarok will be in theatres near you starting tomorrow



A new Marvel is all set to unleash on the big screen tomorrow. Chris Hemsworth reprises the role of Thor in, the third film in the superhero's standalone franchise. The film released in the US a week before it's releasing in India and it has been the " best-reviewed Marvel film ever ," according to Rotten Tomato - 96 per cent rating., directed by Taika Waititi, is about Thor's quest of saving his home Asgard, which is on the verge of destruction in the prophesied Ragnarok. The film is set two years after the Battle of Sokovia fromand Thor's mission to locate all Infinity Stones goes hand-in-hand with his quest to save Asgard.Tom Hiddleston will reprise the role of Loki, Thor's frenemy adoptive brother and Idris Elba returns as Heimdall while Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the principal antagonist of, who even breaks Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir (thank you trailers).However, it is the return of Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, which will be the film's USP. A battle between Hulk and Thor is on the cards (Take a big bucket of popcorn with you). Hulk had vanished after the Battle of Sokovia and this may be where he was all this time whenhappened. Does this mean that Hulk will return for? (Fingers crossed).Among other cool things to watch out for, there will be a cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.Ready or not, Thor: Ragnarok will be in theatres near you starting tomorrow