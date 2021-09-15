This Pic Of Vaani Kapoor Was Taken By 'The One And Only' Akshay Kumar

Vaani Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy vaanikapoor)

Akshay Kumar is a man of many talents. In addition to his acting skills and enviable fitness record, the Bollywood superstar has proved that he is extremely adept at handling the camera as well. Now, we have an image to prove it. The picture in question was shared by actress Vaani Kapoor, who turned muse for "Bollywood's Khiladi". It was taken on the sets of Bell Bottom, the recent film that the two actors shared screen space in. In the photo, Vaani Kapoor is seen in a dress and knee-length boots, sitting on the bonnet of a car. Vaani wrote, “Bell Bottom BTS. Photo by one and only Akshay Kumar.” The pic was a huge hit with fans and colleagues of the actress. Reacting to the post, actress Anushka Ranjan wrote, “You're looking like such a small girl,” with heart-eye emoji.

Now, let's take a look at the photo clicked by Akshay Kumar:

Vaani Kapoor shares a lovely bond with Akshay Kumar and this is evident from another photo that the actress shared on her Instagram timeline. In the image, the superstar is seen hugging Vaani's father, who she said is an Akshay Kumar fan. Vaani expressed in the caption that her father was pleased to meet the actor. “Moments like these make memories for life...His heart is full. Papa's fan moment. Akshay Kumar sir, you're a true gem,” it read.

Here is the heartwarming photo:

Vaani Kapoor shares a warm camaraderie with many of her colleagues. A few weeks ago, she also posted an image with actress Raashii Khanna, twinning in denim jackets. She wrote, “We don't share genes, but we do share denims.”

She also shared a picture with actresses Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. “So happy to see these faces again,” Vaani Kapoor wrote.

Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance.