Deepika Padukone's All Desi BAFTA Look Prompted This Reaction From Husband Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh never leaves out a chance to praise his wife and actor Deepika Padukone both on and off social media.

Photographer Greg Williams posted a photo of Deepika on Instagram from the award BAFTA 2024 award ceremony. To which, 'Don 3' actor wrote in comments, "Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! ugh.. her smile."

Deepika presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18.

Deepika made heads turn on the red carpet as she donned a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves. The list of other presenters included former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton Me, Wonka Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and Emily in Paris's Lily Collins. On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Don 3 will arrive in 2025.