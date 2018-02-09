This Hotshot Director Once Used To Iron Tabu's Saris For 1995 Film

Everyone's got to start somewhere, often a relatively lowly somewhere. And in the glamorous world of showbiz, the somewheres seem decidedly unglamorous. Hrithik Roshan famously assisted his father Rakesh Roshan while directing cult Nineties film Karan Arjun. Less famous are the even humbler beginnings of one of the most sought-after directors working today. Rohit Shetty is known for blockbusters such as Chennai Express and the Golmaal films - now. But back in 1995, he was assigned a task far less exalted - ironing actress Tabu's saris as part of the film unit of Haqeeqat.
Rohit Shetty, who started out as a spot boy, made this revelation on an episode of TV show India's Next Superstars, reports mid-day. Mr Shetty, 44, co-judges the show with Karan Johar.
He's certainly come light years from ironing saris - Mr Shetty directed Tabu in his latest Golmaal film. He's also directed Tabu's Haqeeqat co-star Ajay Devgn in several films, including the Golmaal and Singham series. Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol was cast in Rohit Shetty's 2015 offering Dilwale - mid-day reports that in the ironing saris days, Mr Shetty was tasked with touching up Kajol's makeup for a movie they worked on.
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal films have been hugely successful at the box office. Film number four Golmaal Again, which released last October, earned Rs 200 crore. Of casting Tabu in the film, he earlier told news agency PTI, "Tabu once told me she wanted to do a commercial film. When we were working on this (Golmaal Again) I felt she was the apt choice. She is great at whatever she does.