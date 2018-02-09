This Hotshot Director Once Used To Iron Tabu's Saris For 1995 Film Rohit Shetty reportedly started his career as a spot boy and was assigned to iron Tabu's sari on Haqeeqat sets

Everyone's got to start somewhere, often a relatively lowly somewhere. And in the glamorous world of showbiz, the somewheres seem decidedly unglamorous. Hrithik Roshan famously assisted his father Rakesh Roshan while directing cult Nineties film. Less famous are the even humbler beginnings of one of the most sought-after directors working today. Rohit Shetty is known for blockbusters such as Chennai Express and the Golmaal films - now. But back in 1995, he was assigned a task far less exalted - ironing actress Tabu'sas part of the film unit ofRohit Shetty, who started out as a spot boy, made this revelation on an episode of TV show, reports mid-day. Mr Shetty, 44, co-judges the show with Karan Johar.He's certainly come light years from ironing- Mr Shetty directed Tabu in his latestfilm. He's also directed Tabu'sco-star Ajay Devgn in several films, including theandseries. Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol was cast in Rohit Shetty's 2015 offering mid-day reports that in the ironingdays, Mr Shetty was tasked with touching up Kajol's makeup for a movie they worked on. Rohit Shetty has worked as an assistant director for many of Ajay Devgn's films, includingand. His first film as a director was 2003's Zameen, starring - no points for guessing - Ajay Devgn.Rohit Shetty'sfilms have been hugely successful at the box office. Film number fourAgain, which released last October, earned Rs 200 crore. Of casting Tabu in the film, he earlier told news agency PTI, "Tabu once told me she wanted to do a commercial film. When we were working on this () I felt she was the apt choice. She is great at whatever she does.