'This Girl Was Gold,' Hina Khan Writes In Her Eulogy For Co-Star Divya Bhatnagar

A file photograph of Divya Bhatnagar. (courtesy divyabhatnagarofficial)

Divya Bhatnagar died of coronavirus on Monday

She died at the age of 34

TV star Hina Khan remembered her late co-star Divya Bhatnagar on Monday. Hina Khan, who worked with the actress in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a screenshot of an old Instagram entry posted by the late actress. Hina Khan, remembering Divya, wrote: "Notice it. This girl was gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor... Your sparkling eyes Divya... You will be missed love... Your madness will be missed...We love you Girl... Rest in peace. Praying for your peaceful passing. My condolences to your family and friends." Divya Bhatnagar, 34, died on Monday due to COVID-19. The actress was battling the virus for a really long time.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Divya Bhatnagar'sYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the news of the actress' death on social media on Monday morning. An excerpt from her post read: "I know life was too hard on you. The pain was intolerable but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pain, sadness, lies. I will miss you Divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed and remembered. I love you Divya Bhatnagar. Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanti."

Divya Bhatnagar was best-known for starring in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Besides that she was also a part of TV shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish, among others.