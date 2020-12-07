Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Emotional Tribute To Co-Star Divya Bhatnagar. Read Her Post

A file photo of Devoleena with Divya Bhatnagar. (courtesy devoleena)

Actress Divya Bhatnagar, who was best-known for starring in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the last week of November, died of the virus. Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced the news of her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star's death on Monday morning. Posting a few throwback pictures with the late actress, Devoleena wrote a eulogy on Instagram. She wrote: "Ab koi kisi ka saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi, ruth sakti thi, dil ki baat keh sakti thi... I know life was too hard on you. The pain was intolerable but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pain, sadness, lies."

An emotional Devoleena Bhattacharjee added in her post: "I will miss you Divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed and remembered. I love you Divya Bhatnagar. Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanti."

Read Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here:

Shilpa Shirodkar, who co-starred with the late actress in the TV show Silsila Pyaar Ka also paid condolence to her on social media. Posting a throwback picture with Divya Bhatnagar, she wrote: "I'm so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."

Other than the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Divya Bhatnagar featured in TV shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish, to name a few.