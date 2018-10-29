This Candid Pic Of Salman Khan With Nephew Ahil Is Way Too Cute To Be Missed

Arpita Khan Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Arpita Khan Sharma's latest Instagram post is making the Internet very happy. Why, you ask? Well, the picture features Arpita's 2-year-old son Ahil along with his mamu Salman Khan. On Monday, Arpita treated her fans to an adorable candid picture of the duo. However, it will be difficult to say if it is Ahil's cuteness or Salman's priceless expression that stole our hearts. Arpita's post received over 54,000 likes on Instagram. Arpita described the picture in the best way possible and wrote: "Ahil and mamu banter as always ! Candid moments." Though Salman hasn't reacted to Arpita's post as of now but we are excited to see his response.

Last week, Arpita shared an image of Ahil from their Dubai vacation, in which the little munchkin could be seen playing with a dolphin. She wrote: "Breaking the ice between Ahil and Danita the beautiful dolphin."

Arpita's Instagram posts frequently feature Ahil with his Salman 'mamu'. Last month, Arpita shared a video, in which Salman could be seen instructing Ahil (who was smeared with paint), to walk on the canvas. "Ahil's first painting on canvas escapade with mamu," Arpita wrote.

How time flies. its Arpita now carrying Ahil at the show. God bless. pic.twitter.com/KNgY2IrrTk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2017

Arpita got married to Aayush Sharma in 2014. Aayush recently made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which was produced by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is currently busy filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. He also has Dabangg 3 in the pipeline. Salman Khan was last seen in the action-thriller Race 3.