Things Shruti Haasan Will Never Take For Granted Again

Just like us, Shruti Haasan too is missing the life that was before the pandemic, mostly the travelling bit. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress opened up about a change in her perspective towards life. In doing so, she listed a bunch of things she will never take for granted ever again. Joining the photo dump trend on Instagram, Shruti Haasan posted a carousel of photos, comprising her favourite travel memories and wrote: "The 'I majorly miss the rest of the world' photo dump - never again will I take travel, good health or new experiences for granted! Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later!"

The actress-singer also shared a view of the current situation around the world as seen through lens of positivity: "Also this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective - everyone is truly connected - #1 all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help #2 such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are the last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we've always behaved like - this is ours, it is beautiful! Let's heal and let's spread."

Here's what Shruti Haasan posted on Instagram.

In April, Shruti Haasan appeared to call out celebs for going on vacations at a time when India is battling a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to The Quint, Shruti said: "Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people's faces."

Shruti Haasan, who lives in Mumbai, is spending the lockdown days with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Here's proof:

She also recently wrote about battling anxiety amid the pandemic: "I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos."

Shruti Haasan is the eldest of Kamal Haasan's two daughters. Her sister Akshara is also an actress. Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects include films such as Salaar and Laabam.