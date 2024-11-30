<i>The Trunk</i> Review: Visually, Gong Yoo's Series Is Nothing Short Of Spectacular

The Trunk, Netflix's latest psychological thriller, is an adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name by Kim Ryeo-ryeong. While the series remains largely faithful to the novel, it brings its own stylistic flair and some necessary deviations to fit the medium of television. The core premise-Han Jeong-won, a man suffering from a tortured past and a broken marriage, who enters into a contract marriage with the enigmatic Noh In-ji - remains intact, but the way the narrative unfolds, with its visual storytelling and pacing, differs in several respects from the book. The novel, like the show, centres on themes of emotional trauma, psychological manipulation, and the complex nature of human relationships.

The Trunk is a labyrinth of dark emotions, fractured relationships and unresolved traumas. At its heart is Han Jeong-won, played by Gong Yoo, a man struggling with the ghosts of his past, including the violent history of his parents and the betrayal by his ex-wife, Lee Seo-yeon, portrayed by Jung Yun-ha. When Jeong-won is pushed into a contract marriage with Noh In-ji, a mysterious woman hired to be his "wife" for a year, he enters a volatile relationship that forces him to confront not just his past, but the fragile threads that bind his present reality.

From the outset, The Trunk plays with its audience, leading them to believe the titular trunk will be central to the story, but its role is much more symbolic. Though it physically appears infrequently, the trunk is a metaphor for the baggage the characters carry - their repressed memories, their broken relationships, and their inability to escape their pasts. It is a spectre, always lurking in the background, a reminder of the complexities that the characters refuse to confront. The trunk represents the emotional confinement they all seem trapped in, an ornate cage that seems to tighten with every twist in the story.

Gong Yoo's performance as Han Jeong-won is nothing short of mesmerising. He brings a raw vulnerability to the role of a man tormented by both the guilt of his past and his current, unsatisfactory life. His character's emotional arc is filled with nuance, as Jeong-won vacillates between desperation for love and the cold detachment that his circumstances demand. Gong's mastery over his character's internal struggles allows him to portray a man at war with himself, caught in a cycle of seeking comfort in the wrong places.

Opposite him, Seo Hyun-jin's Noh In-ji is a fascinating, complex character. On the surface, In-ji appears detached, a professional wife-for-hire with little emotional investment in her clients. But as the show progresses, Seo Hyun-jin peels back the layers of In-ji's persona, revealing a woman shaped by her own dark past. She is at once resilient and vulnerable, and Seo does an excellent job of capturing the oscillation between those two extremes. The evolution of her relationship with Jeong-won, from strangers to something far more intricate, is compelling to watch, even as it challenges both of them to confront truths they would rather leave buried.

The true standout, however, is Jung Yun-ha, who portrays Lee Seo-yeon, Jeong-won's ex-wife. Seo-yeon is the embodiment of a woman who thrives on manipulation, constantly toying with Jeong-won's emotions and pushing him to the brink of mental collapse. Jung Yun-ha plays her with a chilling coldness, capable of inspiring both fear and fascination. Her ability to oscillate between cruelty and vulnerability makes Seo-yeon one of the most captivating - and frustrating - characters in the series. Seo-yeon is a woman who seeks control, and the way Yun-ha portrays her descent from a domineering spouse to a woman desperate to reclaim her power is both haunting and tragic.

Visually, The Trunk is nothing short of spectacular. Director Kim Kyu-tae's use of lighting, space and composition enhances the emotional undertones of the series. The cinematography adds a dreamlike, almost surreal quality to the story, with the often gloomy, claustrophobic interiors contrasting sharply with the occasional burst of light that hints at possible escape or redemption. The juxtaposition of Jeong-won's crumbling, vintage home with the dark secrets of the characters creates an atmosphere that is both beautiful and suffocating.

The show's soundtrack, composed by Choi Seong-Gwon and Kim Ji-soo, further amplifies the tension. The music plays a crucial role in setting the emotional tone of the series. At first, it mirrors Jeong-won's unease, with discordant guitar riffs and the haunting sound of a clinking chandelier echoing through his empty house. As Jeong-won and In-ji's relationship begins to shift, the music becomes softer and more melodic, signalling the slow unravelling of their emotional walls. The music's transition mirrors the characters' emotional growth, adding another layer to the storytelling and elevating the series from a mere thriller to a psychological exploration of human need and fragility.

Despite its many strengths, The Trunk does falter in a few areas. The pacing is deliberate, which can be both an asset and a hindrance. While the slow build-up allows for rich character development, it may test the patience of some viewers, especially those expecting a more traditional thriller. The non-linear narrative structure also requires careful attention, as the story weaves between the past and present, sometimes obscuring clarity in favour of emotional depth.

Additionally, while the title suggests a murder mystery at the heart of the plot, the trunk itself becomes more of an enigma than a tangible plot device. While this ambiguity adds to the show's thematic complexity, it may leave some viewers feeling unsatisfied with the lack of resolution surrounding this central object.

Ultimately, The Trunk succeeds in large part due to its exceptional performances, particularly from Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin, and Jung Yun-ha, as well as its stunning cinematography and evocative soundtrack. While it may not be the traditional thriller viewers expect, it is a deeply psychological drama that explores the complexities of human relationships, trauma and the haunting consequences of unresolved pasts. It is a show that demands patience and attention but rewards viewers with an emotionally charged, thought-provoking experience.