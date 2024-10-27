The Suprise Guest At Taylor Swift's New Orleans Concert Was... Drum Roll... Sabrina Carpenter

The next stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was New Orleans on Saturday night, where she surprised everyone at the concert with her guest. Taylor introduced a new twist as well while announcing the surprise. The singer notified the stadium packed with fans that she won't be singing one of her songs, but it will be that of her guest. "It's been stuck in my head," Taylor announced as the audience waited, and started playing the notes of Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter on her guitar, much to the delight of the 65,000 concert-goers.

Taylor started her introduction with, "I think tonight I'm going to do something completely different, which is that I'm going to sing a song that's not mine, but it's somebody that I really love." After singing a few lines, she added, "So you really love that song as much as I do? I know I'm just going on a tangent because I love my friend and I'm just so proud of Sabrina and the year she's had."

"This year she has absolutely taken off. Her tour, you can't get tickets to it. Her album is No. 1 constantly. I know she'd really love to know how loudly you sang that song. Is it okay if I call her?" Taylor continued before inviting Sabrina on stage with her.

After a brief act, Sabrina joined Taylor on stage, and the singer duo performed Is It Over Now and Please Please Please from Carpenter's album together, while fans cheered on.

Taylor finished her act by thanking Sabrina for joining her. "She had literally one day off. "She is on tour. This is crazy she came to perform for us. Will you please give it up for Sabrina Carpenter?" the Blank Space singer announced, before Sabrina left the stage.

Taylor Swift will next perform on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

