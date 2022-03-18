The Party Was On Karan Johar. The Guest List - Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Being Adorable, Alia Bhatt, Aryan And Gauri Khan

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt at Karan Johar's grand party for Apoorva Mehta.

Everybody who is anybody in Bollywood was at last night's grand birthday party for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta – the party was held by Dharma boss Karan Johar and the guest list was suitably starry. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal thrilled photographers with some PDA; Alia Bhatt looked like a dream as did Ananya Panday; Aryan Khan made another appearance, the latest of many; and Karan Johar shared a moment with friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend Kajol. There some notable absences – Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are filming Pathaan in Spain, Kareena Kapoor is on vacation with sister Karisma, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are on vacation as well. However, those who made it put the very best party faces on.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif both wore minidresses – Alia in a floral print, Katrina stuck to a solid blue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, just like this forever.

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor picked high-octane dresses – Ananya's was a corseted-sheer affair, Janhvi's heavy on shine. Shanaya Kapoor, who is to be the newest debutante on the Dharma block with the work-in-progress Bedhadak, was sharp in a white pantsuit.

Aryan Khan, seen everywhere lately, showed up with mother Gauri Khan.

Kajol struck a pose in a black dress. She was pulled in for a hug and a peck on the cheek by Karan Johar who detailed their infamous rift in his autobiography some years ago.

The Bachchans were represented by Shweta and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda who attended with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Maheep Kapoor (Shanaya's mother), Bhavana Pandey (Ananya's mother), Seema Khan and Neelam Soni – stars of Dharma's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – posed together.

Parineeti Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur dressed in their very best.

Less impressive were Sharvari Wagh and Nushrratt Bharuccha's fashion choices.

The league of extraordinary gentleman included Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter may not have made a couple's entry but several others did – Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla (Natasha was on holiday with Kareena and Karisma and clearly flew back for the party) and Raku Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Karan Johar also posed with the man of the moment, Apoorva Mehta.

A good time was plainly had by all.