The One With Baraatis Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor At Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Wedding

Kunal Rawal posted this image.(courtesy: kunalrawalofficial)

The pictures from designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding festivities keep getting better and better. On Tuesday, Kunal Rawal shared fun pictures from his wedding. One of the post happens to be from the baraat, which features Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Aarti Shetty. Kunal Rawal captioned that post: "#AMKRForever." He shared another picture with sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj and actor Arjun Kapoor. In another shot, Kunal Rawal can be seen posing with groomsmen Mohit Marwah and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

See the photos shared by Kunal Rawal here:

Arjun Kapoor too shared back-to-back posts from Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal's wedding. Posting a few pictures with the groom Kunal, the actor wrote: "For the BTS of this legendary image swipe right... Content credit - Shahid Kapoor and Karishma." The album also features Malaika Arora, who was Arjun's plus one for the designer duo's wedding festivities.

The actor shared another post on Tuesday, featuring Arpita Mehta and Malaika Arora and he wrote: "Finally! Welcome to the family Arpita Mehta. Now the world knows you are Kunal's off stage and onstage muse... Here's to dealing with him forever."

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta got married on Sunday evening in Mumbai. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dahwan and Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj and film producer Jackky Bhagnani in attendance.