The Mystery Of The 'Me - Vijay' Twitter Trend Solved

Vijay's fans are a formidable lot and never to be underestimated (courtesy actorvijay)

For much of Tuesday, an inexplicable Twitter trend set off a fair bit of head scratching. Trending even higher than cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, whose thumb injury means he has to sit some weeks of the World Cup out, were two words: Me - Vijay. That it had something to do with Tamil superstar Vijay was evident; exactly what, though, was shrouded in mystery. There seemed to be no reasonable explanation of the trend, given its extreme vagueness. Nor had Vijay done anything to merit a trend - his next film is a work-in-progress and although he does have a birthday coming up, it's a couple of weeks away. However, Vijay's fans are a formidable lot and never to be underestimated. Turns out, 'Me - Vijay' is only a part of the whole, the whole being tweets listing family members and their favourite actor - grandparents and parents are apparently allowed to admire actors who are not Vijay - ending with self and self's favourite actor: Me - Vijay.

Still don't get it? Here are a few examples:

Appa - Vijay

Amma - Vijay

Me - Vijay pic.twitter.com/kuGjpx6FCZ — Bharath (@bharvijay220) June 12, 2019

Favorite Actors of my family members:

Grandpa - Sivaji and Vijay

Grandma - Gemini Ganesan and Vijay

Dad - Vijay

Mom - Vijay

Brother - Vijay

Me - Vijay

Proud to have born and raised in the family that evolves as #Vijay fans. pic.twitter.com/MRR0c0hwoK — George Vijay Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) June 11, 2019

Fav heroes of my family members



Dad - MGR



Mom - Rajini



Me - Thalapathy VIJAY



Sister - Thalapathy VIJAY



Brother - Thalapathy VIJAY



Quote/Reply with Yours.. — Swetha Sri (@Swathika_Swetha) June 11, 2019

Dad - Vijay

Mom - Vijay

Sister - Vijay

Brother - Vijay

Wife - Vijay

Daughter - Vijay

Kerala - Vijay

Me - Vijay — I (@Irshad_8055) June 11, 2019

Lightbulb, right?

Vijay, to whom fans apply the epithet 'Thalapathy' or commander, will be 45 on June 22. Expect a Twitter spectacle. Vijay is one of the top stars of Tamil cinema, beginning as a child artiste in 1984 film Vetri. In 1992, an 18-year-old Vijay was cast in his first lead role in Nalaaiya Theerpu; his breakout film, however, was 1996's Poove Unakkaga.

Then on, Vijay coasted from hit to hit - Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Kushi, Thirumalai, Pokkiri, Theri, Mersal. His 63rd film, known currently as Thalapathy 63, co-stars Nayanthara.

Vijay's slate of co-stars boast names like Sivaji Ganesan, Suriya and Priyanka Chopra, with whom he starred in 2002 film Thamizhan before she made her Bollywood debut.

Vijay has also made a film - Rajavin Parvaiyile - with fellow star Ajith Kumar. Vijay fans and Ajith fans are at daggers drawn and conduct vicious online campaigns against each other in which no quarter is given. In 2017, Vijay's fans denounced Ajith's extreme fitness in new film Vivegam as a Photoshop job; earlier the same year, Ajith fans were convinced that Vijay was wearing a wig in his new film Bairavaa because of a failed hair transplant. The salvos in these campaigns are fired with the choicest of abuse - the rivalry between the actors themselves may or may not be real but it certainly is between their fans.

Vijay's own Twitter activity is limited to posts promoting his films and his official account has not acknowledged the 'Me - Vijay' trend.