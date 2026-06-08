The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Temporarily Halted: Here’s What Happened

HBO's acclaimed drama The Last of Us has encountered an unexpected production pause, prompting speculation among fans awaiting updates on the highly anticipated third season. According to production listings in British Columbia, filming for The Last of Us season 3 entered a temporary hiatus on June 1 and is expected to resume on June 28.

The series, which began shooting its next installment in March, remains on track to conclude production on November 27. Filming is taking place in Vancouver under the working title “Calm Current.”

Why has filming temporarily stopped?

While HBO has not officially commented on the reason for the break, reports suggest the pause may be linked to scheduling and logistical considerations. ScreenRant reported that major international sporting events, especially impending World Cup-related activities, in the region could have influenced production plans.

Despite the interruption, industry tracking databases used by British Columbian film and television projects continue to list the series in production. This indicates that the hiatus is temporary and not expected to impact the overall filming schedule.

What We Know About The Last of Us

Season 3 is set to shift its focus toward Abby, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, adapting key events from The Last of Us Part II from her perspective. The upcoming season is expected to explore Abby's three-day journey through Seattle, delve deeper into the aftermath of her father's death, and examine the events that ultimately intertwine her story with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal).

Viewers can also expect a deeper look into the conflict between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites, two rival factions vying for control of Seattle.

Recent set photos have offered fans a glimpse of Abby alongside Lev (played by Kyriana Kratter) walking through Seattle armed with weapons. Lev, a transgender teenage member of the Seraphites, is expected to play a significant role in the story. His sister Yara, portrayed by Michelle Mao, will also make her debut in the upcoming season.

Other cast members reprising their roles are Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Manny. Jeffrey Wright will return as Isaac Dixon, and Li Jun Li as Miriam. Patrick Wilson joins as Jerry, Abby's father, while Jason Ritter will portray Hanley.

Craig Mazin remains the sole showrunner for Season 3 following the departure of co-creator Neil Druckmann from day-to-day creative duties. Druckmann, however, continues to be associated with the franchise that originated as the acclaimed 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on HBO Max.