The Internet Loves Deepika Padukone's 'Before And After' Pics

If you are having a dull day, Deepika Padukone's latest entry on Instagram will cheer up. The actress, on Monday, shared two photos of herself from what appears to be the set of one of her shoots. In the pictures, Deepika Padukone's smile stole the show. She looks beautiful in a striped sweater top. In the first picture, the actress can be seen getting ready for the shoot and the next one features her laughing with all her heart. Sharing the photos, Deepika Padukone captioned it: "Before (forward icon) after." Her fans loved her pictures and dropped red heart icons for them in the comments section.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone announced the release date of her upcoming film '83. It stars her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, as cricket legend Kapil Dev. Sharing a poster of the film, the actress revealed that it will open in theatres on Christmas this year. "The Team that took the entire world by storm! Experience the glorious victory of Team 83 in Cinemas this Christmas! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam! #thisis83," she wrote.

Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actress marked her first project in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.