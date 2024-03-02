The Internet Is Impressed By This 'Spexy' Pic Of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who knows how to keep his Instafam hooked, shared a selfie of himself with an innovative caption. In the picture shared, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing for the camera with his black shades on. He wrote in the caption, "Feeling Spexy." The Internet instantly started commenting on the picture. A fan wrote, "Caption ghazab." Another fan wrote, "Why so hot." Another comment read, "Aha post workout glow!" Another comment read, "Oyyee hoyye koki." Another one added, "Spectacular." Another comment read, "Casually dropping hottest selfies!" Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan, who went to Bengaluru to attend the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, spent quality time exploring the South-Indian cuisine last week. Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses of his food trail on Instagram feed. In the pictures, Kartik Aaryan, dressed in his casual outfit, can be seen posing with some delicious dosa, filter coffee and South-Indian thali. In one video shared by him, he can be seen speaking in a southern language as he puts the order for two filter coffee. Kartik captioned the post, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan is all set to start the shoot of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3. He has been actively sharing the annoucements of the cast from the film. The makers announced the project on social media by posting a compilation video of Kartik and Vidya's versions of Ami Je Tomar. Kartik Aaryan, who garnered praise for his portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, welcomed Vidya Balan onboard with a post. It read, "And its happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Balan Vidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.