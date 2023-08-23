The Internet Can't Get Ken-ough Of OG Dalip Tahil's Barbie Post

Dalip Tahil shared this image. (courtesy: daliptahil)

Hindi film veteran Dalip Tahil hopped on to the Barbie trend a little late than everyone else but we are so here for it. The actor, who is best known for playing villainous roles in films, shared a set of happy pictures of himself dressed in a pink t-shirt as he poses for the camera. He captioned the post, "I am Kenough #kenough #barbiethemovie #barbie." The comments section understood the assignment and filled up the post with LOL remarks. PS_ A lot of references to his iconic Baazigar character Madan Chopra were made.

A user commented on the post, "Not the Ken we deserve, but the Ken we need." Another added, "Bro's social media team is onto something." Another added, "Ken Chopra." Another added, "Ken and Madan Chopra... Both took over someone else's property." The comment was with refence to the films Barbie and Baazigar, respectively. In the film Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken turns Barbie's dreamhouse to his 'Mojo Dojo Casa House' after returning to Barbie land after discovering the concept of patriarchy in the real world. In Baazigar, Dalip Tahil's Madan Chopra forcefully takes over his bestfriends' property after killing him. It's easy to draw the line now. LOL.

Some more comments, "Only he Ken fix me now," wrote a user. Pun game was on point. Another one added, "KEnergy is off the roofs." Another user commented, "You Sir, are nailing it on the gram." Another LOL comment, "Coming to acquire the Barbie house sir?" Another comment read, "Fav Ken."

Check out Dalip Tahil's post here:

Dalip Tahil is best-known for starring in projects like Buniyaad, Darr, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Baazigar, Ishq, RA.One and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to name a few. His film credits also include Gandhi, Ankur, Shakti, Arth and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among many others.