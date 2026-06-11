Amazon Replaces The Girlfriend Season 2 With New Sequel Series The Boyfriend

The Girlfriend became one of Prime Video's biggest surprise successes. Starring Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson and Olivia Cooke, the psychological thriller performed well in the United Kingdom, where it became the platform's highest rated drama.

The series went on to collect more than 25 million views, leading many to wonder if another season was on the way.

Despite its popularity, a second season was never announced. Since the show was based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, many believed it was always meant to tell a complete story in a single season.

Now, Prime Video has revealed a different plan for the franchise. Rather than continuing the original story, the streaming service is moving forward with a new follow up series called The Boyfriend.

The upcoming project will introduce a fresh cast of characters and tell a completely new story while remaining connected to the world of The Girlfriend.

A source told Deadline, “The Boyfriend will be an entirely standalone story, with new characters based around themes of masculinity. Talks are continuing with writers, though no scribe is yet attached, we understand.”

In a recent interview with the portal, Robin Wright and Laurie Davidson spoke about the intense story of The Girlfriend and shared insight into some of the creative choices behind the series.

Wright said, “I wanted to let it drag out as long as I could to make the audience wonder, is this her young hot boyfriend? Because we don't know anything about [her character] yet. Maybe she's having an affair with this young hot kid. We added the hug in the pool and that was very perverse, right? It's just weird and we went for weird.”

Laurie Davidson said that when he first read the script, he naturally understood and related more to Cherry's side of the story. He explained that he was already thinking like his character, Daniel, who quickly falls in love at the start of the series. Because Daniel is so focused on the excitement of this new relationship, he does not pay much attention to the concerns around him.

His attention is almost completely on the woman who has entered his life, while he becomes more distant from his mother. Davidson felt this mindset helped him understand why Daniel made certain choices as the story moved forward.