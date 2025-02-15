<i>The Diplomat</i> Trailer: John Abraham Is On A Mission To Save "Bharat Ki Beti"

The trailer of John Abraham's upcoming film The Diplomat is out. It offers a glimpse of the actor portraying the role of the real-life Indian diplomat JP Singh.

The film centres around a high-stakes mission, where a woman seeks refuge at the Indian Embassy after making a dangerous journey from Pakistan.

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with a distraught woman named Uzma Ahmeed, who arrives at the embassy seeking help. John Abraham's character, JP Singh, interrogates her, and she reveals that she was forced into a marriage.

The plot thickens as the question arises: who brought her to the embassy? John's character remarks that she is either incredibly fortunate or a complete fraud.

As the investigation into her case unfolds, there are discussions about sending her back to India, as she is said to belong there. John, however, insists that this issue should not be viewed through an India-Pakistan lens but from a humanitarian perspective. "We must consider it from a human angle," he says.

Revathi, who plays a supporting role, reassures the woman, telling her she need not fear because she is "Bharat ki Beti" (Daughter of India). As the stakes rise and challenges mount, the trailer promises more suspense and unexpected twists.

Directed by Shivam Nair (known for Naam Shabana) and written by Ritesh Shah, the film also features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films), the film is set for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

On the work front, John was last seen in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

