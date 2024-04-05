First Look: Christian Bale As Frankenstein, Jessie Buckley As The Bride

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in The Bride! (courtesy: warnerbrosindia)

The makers of The Bride! have unveiled the first-look posters of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. In the post uploaded on Warner Bros India's official Instagram page, we can spot Christian Bale as Frankenstein and Jessie Buckley as the bride. In the black and white snap, Christian looks rugged with his forehead covered in stitches and a tattoo on his chest. He can be seen looking down while wearing a layered outfit. In Jessie's close-up shot, we can see her character carrying a black splatter on her face. The actress is dressed in a black outfit with her short blonde tresses styled in curls. The last slide features a picture of the clapperboard with the text “Camera test.” The caption attached to the post read, “Meet The Bride and Frank.”

As per the official synopsis, “[The Bride!] sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”

The Bride! marks the second collaboration between Jessie Buckley and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. In 2021, the actress, who had also worked with the filmmaker in The Lost Daughter, expressed her gratitude for reuniting with Maggie Gyllenhaal. In a chat with IndieWire, Jessie said, “I feel so grateful that I get to be part of a coin of extraordinary women who have so much to say, such brilliant minds, and such imagination. It is beyond my wildest dreams getting to go back and work with [Gyllenhaal] again. We really fell in love working on The Lost Daughter.”

The Bride! will be released on October 3, 2025. The film also stars Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Julianne Hough, and Peter Sarsgaard.